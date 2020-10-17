1/1
Marina Brianne Dragoo
Marina Brianne Dragoo 1991 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Marina Brianne Dragoo, 29, of Chatham, died at 5:17 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Marina was born on January 23, 1991 in Springfield, the daughter of Scott Bryan and Bobbye Lynne Eliason Dragoo.
Marina worked as a nurse and was finishing her nurse practitioner studies while staying home with her children, whom she loved dearly. She was an independent woman and loving mother. She was creative and enjoyed crafts, baking, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
She is survived by the love of her life, Gordon Chu, M.D.; her 4 beautiful children, Calix and Colden Dragoo and Madeleine and Christian Chu, all of Chatham; her mother, Bobbye Williams of Springfield; her father, Scott Dragoo of Plainfield; one brother, Michael Dragoo of Plainfield, IL; two step-brothers; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Family will receive friends following the ceremony until 7:00 p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at a time.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Virden Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
