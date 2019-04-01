Home

McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 E 2ND ST
PANA, IL 62557
(217) 562-2116
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 E 2ND ST
PANA, IL 62557
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 E 2ND ST
PANA, IL 62557
Marion Dudra Obituary
Marion Dudra 1931 - 2019
Pana, IL—Marion Lee Dudra, 87, of Springfield, formerly of Pana passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield. She was born May 1, 1931 in Pana, daughter of the late Edgar & Lola (Carlisle) Oliver.
Surviving are children: Paul (Susan) Dudra, Decatur, IL & Tammy (Don) Wolters, Springfield and grandsons: Nathaniel Wolters & Patrick Dudra. She was also preceded in death by husband, Aloysius "Aloys" Paul Dudra; daughter, Debbie Dudra-Robison; 12 siblings and 1 niece.
Funeral services: Thursday, April 4, 2019 in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Pana. Visitation: Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.
Memorials: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.
www.mdfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
