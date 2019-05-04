|
Marion E. Aud 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marion E. Aud, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born on June 8, 1928 in Springfield, the son of the late Earl and Arminda "Minnie" (Humphrey) Aud. He married Evanell Speers on November 11, 1950 in Springfield, and she survives.
He was a graduate of Springfield High School where he played on the 1945 state championship football team that was inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a letter carrier and supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service in Springfield and later was the Postmaster in Petersburg, IL. He was very active in the Springfield Jaycees, serving as local President in 1962-1963.
Besides his wife Evanell, he is survived by 5 children, Pamela Lovall of San Antonio, TX, Robert Aud of Houston, MO, Donna Parks of Coatsburg, IL, Michelle (husband Todd) Byers of Dawson, IL, and Tina Aud of Athens, IL; 6 grandchildren, Erica Lovall, Seth (Kelly) Dove, Kyle (Andrea) Dove, Audrey Byers, Zach Aud, and Leah Parks; 2 step-grandchildren, Allie (Dustin) Ames and Trenton Byers; 2 great-grandchildren, Jackson and Evelyn Dove; and 4 step great-grandchildren, Tommy, Laikley, Layla,and Maddie.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Aud; a granddaughter Lindsay Robinson, and a sister Helen Rockford.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. A private family service will be held. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Memorial may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 5 to May 6, 2019