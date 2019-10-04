|
|
Marion Gale Cockrum 1947 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Marion Gale Cockrum, 72 of Auburn passed away Oct. 3, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 10, 1947 in Pontiac, MI, the son of Marion M. and Virginia Scott Cockrum.
He married Carol Grimmett on Nov. 14, 1980.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; one son, Doug (Dana) Cockrum; two daughters, Lora (companion, Robert Hodson) Crocker and Linda (Mike) Mullen; nine grandchildren, Tony, Lora, Sarah, Nate, Kayla, Abby, Aden, Brandon and Taryn; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna (Darrel) Taylor and Diane Sanford and his beloved pet, Peyton.
Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Additional visitation will be from 9:30am till time of services at 10:30am, Tuesday at the Chatham Baptist Church with Rev. Milton Bost officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019