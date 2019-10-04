Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Chatham Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Chatham Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Cockrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Gale Cockrum


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Gale Cockrum Obituary
Marion Gale Cockrum 1947 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Marion Gale Cockrum, 72 of Auburn passed away Oct. 3, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 10, 1947 in Pontiac, MI, the son of Marion M. and Virginia Scott Cockrum.
He married Carol Grimmett on Nov. 14, 1980.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; one son, Doug (Dana) Cockrum; two daughters, Lora (companion, Robert Hodson) Crocker and Linda (Mike) Mullen; nine grandchildren, Tony, Lora, Sarah, Nate, Kayla, Abby, Aden, Brandon and Taryn; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna (Darrel) Taylor and Diane Sanford and his beloved pet, Peyton.
Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Additional visitation will be from 9:30am till time of services at 10:30am, Tuesday at the Chatham Baptist Church with Rev. Milton Bost officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now