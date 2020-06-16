Marion Jane Auby
1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marion Jane Auby, 92, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Mary Lou's Country Home in Buffalo, IL.
Jane was born on December 2, 1927, in Yonkers, New York, the daughter of Frederic and Marion (Johnson) O'Neil. She married Lawrence Copeland Auby and he preceded her in death in 2001.
She was a member and pas President of the Illinois Federation of Women's Club, Long Creek Appaloosa Association, a teen leader at Rochester United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, loved pets and was an avid Bridge player. Jane studied Medical Technology and was a graduate of Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire and received her Masters of Social Work at MSU in Starkville, Mississippi. she was also a past coordinator of Cortland Loaves & Fishes and C.A.C.H.E program manager.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; son, Ethan; and grandson Max O'Neil Heimowitz.
Jane is survived by her son L. Copeland (Marla), and daughter Siobhan Auby Heimowitz; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
