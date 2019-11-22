|
|
Marjorie E. Keller 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marjorie E, Keller, 91, passed away November 14, 2019, in Springfield.
Marjorie Edgar was born October 25, 1928 and lived in Humboldt, Illinois until her marriage to her Humboldt High School sweetheart, George R. Keller in 1948. Always adventurous together, Marjorie and George enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson across the US with George until the birth of their only child, daughter, Gema E. Keller.
Marjorie spent most of her working life working for various departments of Illinois State Government—including the Department of Finance, the Administrative Office-Illinois Courts, the Illinois Community College Board, and personal secretary to Mrs. Fred Thompson, wife of the governor, at the Governor's Mansion.
Away from work, Marjorie delighted in fishing at the Lake Press Club, where she and George were lifetime members. For many years she and George also bowled weekly on various teams at local bowling alleys. Marjorie also loved the summer family camping trips throughout the US, visiting 49 states including Alaska several times for the salmon fishing. Hawaii was missed since they always traveled by car.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alice Edgar, brother, Harold Edgar and sister, Juanita Papp. She leaves her husband, George; daughter, Gema (Albert); grandchildren, David (Penny) and Krista; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aubree, AJ and Abigail, sister-in-law, Lori Keller; nephews, Rob (Diane) and Randy (Mindy) Keller; great-nieces and nephews and cousins, Debra Clark and Delores DeFries. We want to thank special friends, Phil and Sally Kimmel for their help and care for Marjorie (and George).
Mommio's wonderful sense of humor, quick intelligence, and joy in her family and friends will be missed by us all.
Visitation at will be from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Subsequently, Marjorie will be taken to Humboldt Cemetery where she will be interred following a brief graveside ceremony.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019