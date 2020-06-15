Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke
Jacksonville, IL - Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke, 99, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Jacksonville, IL - Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke, 99, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.