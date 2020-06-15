Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke
Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke
Jacksonville, IL - Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke, 99, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
