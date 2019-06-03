Home

Marjorie I. Stull 1929 - 2019
Taylorville, IL—Marjorie I. (Kehl) Stull, 89, of Taylorville, passed away on June 3, 2019 at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville. She was born on September 24, 1929 in Athensville, Illinois to Hal and Opal King Griffith.
Marjorie graduated from Roodhouse High School in 1947 and retired from Cilco in 1986 after thirty one years of service. She married William Kehl in 1953 and they divorced, she married Frank Stull in 1986 and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Mrs. Stull is survived by her children: Rick (Marianne) Kehl of Mason City and John (Brenda) Kehl of Taylorville, five grandchildren: Crystal (Tim) Winans of Taylorville, Jeremy (Rhonda) Harris of Assumption, Kristen (Eric) Wood of Mason City, Jason (Jenny) Kehl of Bloomington and Jenny (Mike) Mabert of Burlington, WI., several great-grandchildren and one sister Virginia Davenport of Bethalto. She was preceded in death by one brother Harry.
The family will greet friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. A private burial will take place at Greenfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Christian County Senior Center and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019
