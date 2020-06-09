Marjorie Kathryn Koester 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marjorie Kathryn Koester, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1929, in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Charles and Blanche (Correll) Hertel. She married Robert Koester June 6, 1959.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Donald Hertel.
Survivors include one daughter, Nancy (Scot) Edsinga; two granddaughters, Nicole (Darren) and Janel (Aaron); nine great-grandchildren, Jaden, Allie, Graham, Marcie, Cole, Sadie, Miranda, Kylie and Lily; one son, Jeffrey (Coleen) Koester; two granddaughters, Zoey and Lexy; and one sister, Betty Bowers.
Marjorie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a secretary for the General of Logistics at Rock Island Arsenal.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St, Springfield, IL 62702.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Reverend Greg Busboom and Reverend Pam Mitcham officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702.
