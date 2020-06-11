Marjorie Mae Woods Morrisett 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marjorie Mae Woods Morrisett, 97, of Springfield, entered into the heavenly glory of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Marjorie was born on May 21, 1923 to Joe Woods and Cora Mae Franklin Woods of Girard, Illinois. When Marjorie was nearly five years old, the Woods family moved to Springfield, Illinois, where she survived the Great Depression. Marjorie attended Independence School, a one room schoolhouse, until high school. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1941.
Marjorie was a member of the "Greatest Generation," entering the United States Navy in 1943, where she proudly served until 1946. Among other places, she was stationed in Dallas, Texas and Athens, Georgia. Marjorie also graduated from Brown's Business College in Springfield. She was a charter member of Gusto, a group of 12 friends who met every month since its inception more than 70 years ago. There is one remaining member, Doris Wilcox.
Marjorie met the love of her life, Ralph N. Morrisett, in Springfield, Illinois, and he preceded her in death. They were married on December 31, 1954 by Reverend Richard Grummon at First United Methodist Church in Springfield, Illinois, where she remained a lifetime member. After marriage, Marjorie faithfully served her family as a devoted homemaker, wife and mother.
Marjorie was also preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Norma June Woods Rogow. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted son and daughter, Mark R. Morrisett of Springfield and Marilyn Morrisett (Andrew) Clark of Springfield; her beloved grandchildren, Kristen (Jeff) Houch of Chatham, Illinois and Thomas (Jess) Clark of Elmwood Park, Illinois; and her adored nephew and nieces, Steve Rogow of Houston, Texas, Sandy (Dennis) Cochrane of Columbia, South Carolina, and Sharon (Wayne) Breske of Austin, Texas.
Marjorie will be remembered for her charming personality, her unwavering strength, her practical wisdom and perseverance learned from the Great Depression, and her limitless sacrifices of love and devotion to her family. The family thanks the dedicated staff at Lewis Memorial Christian Village who lovingly cared for Marjorie during her final days on Earth.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, with Rev. John Standard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.
Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Memorial contributions may be made to: National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI Illinois, 1010 Lake Street; Suite 200, Oak Park, IL 60301.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.