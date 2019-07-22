|
Marjorie "Ginger" Pottorf 1932 - 2019
Easton, IL—Marjorie V. "Ginger" Pottorf, 86, of Easton, passed away at Mason City Area Nursing Home at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1932, in Easton, IL, to John and Dorothy (Scherer) Fager. She married Donald "Tub" Pottorf on October 3, 1952, in Easton. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2010.
Mrs. Pottorf is survived by daughter, Kathy (David) Montgomery of Easton; two grandchildren, Kayla (Danny) Sheehan of Jacksonville and Brett (Blaire) Montgomery of Mason City; two great-grandchildren, Bennett Daniel "Benny" Sheehan and Robert Thomas "Rob" Montgomery. Also surviving are two sisters: Patricia Hovey of Easton and Janice Hannagan of Penfield, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, John K. Pottorf and sister, Jane Kidd.
Mrs. Pottorf was a member of the Easton United Methodist Church, where she was active in Easton Women's Club and treasurer of the Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Lakewood Golf Club and was in the Ladies League. She enjoyed playing bridge in area bridge clubs and also enjoyed Monday Morning Coffee. Her greatest joy was her family. Mrs. Pottorf retired from the Community Bank of Easton.
Funeral services will be held at the Easton United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Easton Cemetery. Rev. Al Sample will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Easton United Methodist Church. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019