Marjorie "Midge" Warrington 1926 - 2020
Bloomington, IL—Marjorie "Midge" Warrington, 93, of Bloomington, formerly of Divernon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
She was born July 4, 1926 in Waverly, the daughter of Erle and Genevieve Masters Dossett.
She married Jack Warrington on May 22, 1949, and he preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2015.
She worked for the Illinois State Police as a bookkeeper retiring in 1987. Midge was a member of the Divernon Presbyterian Church. Her feisty spirit will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Surviving her are two daughters, Susan (Phil) Franciskovich of Ohio and Jane (Jeff) Legner of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Nik (Alissa) Franciskovich, Jaclyn (Todd) Walker, Casey Franciskovich and Jessica Legner; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Juniper, Nathaniel and Matilda.
Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Brush Creek Cemetery, Divernon.
Memorials may be made to the .
Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020