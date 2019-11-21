|
|
Mark A. Kerhlikar 1962 - 2019
Modesto , IL—Mark A. Kerhlikar, 57, passed away at home on November 16, 2019.
Mark was born on January 20, 1962, the son of Richard and Eileen Kerhlikar.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman; dogsledding , camping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed amateur radio, choral singing, classical and jazz guitar, African drumming, astronomy and mentoring youth to be outdoorsmen.
He was a member of the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir, Springfield Choir Society, Michigan Dog Drivers, the American Radio Relay League, and the Macoupin County Amateur Radio Club.
Mark attended Griffin High School, Millikin, and SIUE. He Married Denise Maurer (Wiggins) on June 1, 1991. Mark was a beloved music teacher and school bus driver for the Auburn IL school district. He previously taught in Litchfield IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Eileen Poterbush and Richard Anton Kerhlikar.
Mark is survived by his wife, Denise Kerhlikar; step-children, Jennifer Maurer, and Michael Maurer; step-grandchildren, Jonah Perry; one sister, Debbie (husband, Jack) Dunn of Springfield; two brothers, John (wife, Patti) Kerhlikar and Rich (wife, Judith Barringer) Kerhlikar of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral, 815 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL 62704, on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9am till 11am. The funeral mass will take place at 12 noon. The celebration of life reception will take place at 1pm. Father Andy Hook will be officiating
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Cathedral or the Helping Paw Project (senior dog rescue) in c/o Carol Rodgers, 2344 S. 6th Springfield IL 62703.
Any donations of flowers need be sent to the church, not the funeral home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019