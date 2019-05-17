|
|
Mr. Mark A. Lash 1974 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mr. Mark A. Lash, 45, of Springfield, IL formerly of Chatham, IL and Tovey, IL passed from this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home in Springfield, IL. He was born in Benton, IL on February 26, 1974 the son of Cheryl and Dick Peat and Harry Lash. Mark attended schools in Kincaid and Virden, IL where he excelled in sports especially basketball. He attended Lincoln Land Community College and received a Bachelors Degree in Education from the University of Missouri – St. Louis on a full basketball scholarship.
Mark married Amy Clevenger May 20, 2000 at Chatham Baptist Church.
He formerly worked as the Drivers Ed teacher for Chatham Schools and served as their Head Coach of the Varsity Girls Basketball team from 2007 to 2010. Mark also coached for Auburn and Pleasant Plaines and briefly taught P.E. at Douglas School in Springfield. Surviving are his wife of 18 years Amy Lash, sons Mason and Ryan Lash all of Chatham, IL his mother Cheryl (Dick) Peat of Tovey, IL his father Harry Lash of Kincaid, IL sisters Carol (Dan) Landers of Decatur IL., and Michelle Kearney of Bulpitt, IL, brother Richard Peat of Kincaid, IL., a great many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and huge host of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother Fritz Peat, father-in-law Marvin Clevenger, uncle Ricky Taylor, aunt Ada Tanner. Visitation for Mr. Mark A. Lash will be held from 9 am to 11 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Masterson's Funeral Home in Kincaid, IL with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Bethany Cemetery. Those not able to attend services may visit his on-line obituary and leave condolences at www.mastersonfh.com to be given to his family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019