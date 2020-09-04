Mark Deluhery 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mark Deluhery, 64, of Springfield IL, previously of Peoria IL, died on August 30, 2020, at Evelyn's House Hospice in Creve Coeur MO. Cause of death was Leukemia.
Mark was born in Peoria on February 14, 1956, to William and Diane (Williams) Deluhery. He attended St. Vincent de Paul Grade School and graduated in 1974 from Bergan High School, Peoria, where he was on the boys swim team. Mark was active in Boy Scouts as a youth and continued as a Troop Leader, in Springfield, as an adult. He enjoyed mentoring these young men and teaching them responsibility, especially knife safety.
He attended Illinois State University. After college, Mark went to work for the State of Illinois in Network Support Services until his retirement in 2011.
Mark chose a new spiritual path and converted to Judaism in 2011, joining the congregation of Temple Israel. Mark was active in many aspects in the life of Temple Israel serving on both the Temple Israel Board and the Chevra Kadisha committee.
Mark was very committed to the practice and study of his faith with ongoing Torah and Chant lessons. His desire to support his community inspired Mark's love of cooking. He helped prepare the weekly brunch the Temple held on Saturdays after services and cooked the Chaverim lunch for seniors. He took pride in developing new, delicious and dainty treats for the annual Springfield Jewish Federation High Tea fundraiser and would practice new recipes all year long in preparation for the event. He was especially known for his eclairs that he had perfected from a recipe that his mother made as a special treat.
Mark was very committed to safety and supporting others who were vulnerable. He volunteered with Preventing Abusive Relationships: Partner Abuse Intervention Services for Men and Women as part of the IL DHS services. He attended FBI Citizens Academy sessions and Stop the Bleed training. He spent many weekends practicing marksmanship with his friend, Marc.
Mark was a good friend who was always quick with a helping hand. He was a tremendous support to friends, particularly those who had lost loved ones over the last several years. His friends Jack and Herb were his lifelong wingmen.
Mark is survived by his children Jennifer Deluhery of Champaign and Patrick Deluhery of Springfield; His sister Pamela Deluhery of Clinton, IA; his brothers Craig (Gail) Deluhery of Lugoff, SC and Douglas (Donna) Deluhery of Springfield; his nieces and nephews Amy, Kathryn, Michael, Melissa, Daniel, Bethany, William, Steven, and Leah; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul Deluhery of Peoria.
Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Temple Israel,1140 W. Governor St., Springfield IL 62704 and condolences may be left at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
