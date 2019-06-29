|
|
Mark E. Davis 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark E. Davis, 62, of Springfield, died at 12:45 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born April 24, 1957 in Springfield, to Carl E. and Doris Turley Davis.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Davis; two children Sara (Joseph) Watts and Carly (Jake) Stancil; former spouse and friend, Helen Davis; three grandchildren; Madalyn, Natalie and Chase, as well as twins on the way; three brothers, Greg (Nadene) Davis, Jeff Davis and Curt (Laura) Davis and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Luke Davis.
Mark had a contagious smile. He loved the Lord and deeply loved his children, grandchildren, friends and family. He was quick to help others and was referred to as "the plant man".
He attended Southern View Chapel and was a self-employed landscaper.
Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Southern View Chapel and from 9:00 – 9:45 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Southern View Chapel.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Southern View Chapel with Pastor Gary Gilley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern View Chapel.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019