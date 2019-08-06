|
|
Mark E. Reeter 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark E. Reeter, 70, of Springfield, crossed over at 5:02 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Mark was born on June 7, 1949, in Taylorville, the son of Earl and Hazel Reeter. He married Linda Snow on September 12, 1970 in Springfield and they were blessed with four wonderful and healthy children, Matthew (Mindy) Reeter of Morton, Melissa (Jon) BonDurant of Highland, Adam (Lisa) Reeter of Sherman, and Sherri (Danny) Paul of Pleasant Plains; and 12 grandchildren, Emily, Kate, Owen, William, Morgan, Ethan, Ty, Mylie, Preston, Hunter, Hollie and Summer.
Mark's family was his joy and passion. He loved boating, cooking, and bright moon-lit nights anywhere and anytime with a glass of wine, stimulating conversations, and good friends. Life was good.
Mark had a long career in the commercial finance business retiring from Citi Capital as a Sales Representative and later from Roland Machinery as their Finance Manager. Towards the end of his career, Mark also worked as a driver for Isringhausen. Mark was a member of Athens Christian Church and belonged to the Kedron Masonic Lodge #340, the Ansar Shrine, and Sangamo Surf Club. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a lifelong member of Taylorville VFW Post 4495 and DAV.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Doug Reeter.
Mark is also survived by his siblings, Vicki (Bob) Hovey, Joy Reeter, and Paul Reeter.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Athens Christian Church, 1411 East Route 29, Athens, Illinois 62613.
Memorial Ceremony: 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Athens Christian Church with Senior Minister Ken Gennicks.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, Illinois 62703 or Athens Christian Church, 1411 East Route 29, Athens, Illinois 62613.
The family of Mark Earl Reeter is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019