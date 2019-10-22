Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Mark Edward Bubb Obituary
Mark Edward Bubb 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark Edward Bubb, 62, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 16, 1957, to John and Nancy (Gordon) Bubb. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Suttie; and life-long friend, Terry Redick.
Mark was a retired carpenter and truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles, home improvements, cooking and spending time with family.
He is survived by his son, Bryan (Bree) Bubb; daughter, Amy Holinga; step-son, Patrick Dorn; sister, Donna Becker; brother-in-law, Robert Suttie; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Eby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Liver Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
