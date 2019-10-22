|
Mark Edward Bubb 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark Edward Bubb, 62, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 16, 1957, to John and Nancy (Gordon) Bubb. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Suttie; and life-long friend, Terry Redick.
Mark was a retired carpenter and truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles, home improvements, cooking and spending time with family.
He is survived by his son, Bryan (Bree) Bubb; daughter, Amy Holinga; step-son, Patrick Dorn; sister, Donna Becker; brother-in-law, Robert Suttie; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Eby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Liver Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019