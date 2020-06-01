Robyn and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Mark was the best neighbor, and long time friend. Tom and Mark had a fun friendship. They were two peas in a pod. I am at a loss of words for your pain. Janet Wright and kids
Mark Edward Hylton 1958 - 2020
Morrisonville, IL—Mark Edward Hylton, 62, of Morrisonville, passed away peacefully at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born April 29, 1958 in Springfield, the son of David Francis and Phyllis Elaine (Pfoff) Hylton. He graduated from Springfield Southeast High School in 1977, and went on to work for Pro Strip, in Springfield, for over 40 years, and serving as owner/operator for the past 3 years. He married Robyn Estabrook on September 23, 1995 at Lincoln Park in Springfield. Mark's passion was woodworking, and repairing furniture, but he loved throwing horseshoes. He was a 3-Time State Horseshoe Champion, and the 2003 NHPA World Horseshoe Throwing Champion. Most of all, Mark enjoyed his time spent with his boys. He was a former volunteer of the Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stephen and Andy Hylton; brother-in-law, Bill Brinkley; sisters-in-law, Sherie and Connie Hylton; and niece, Jamie Corpstein.
Mark is survived by his wife, Robyn Hylton of Morrisonville; sons, Caleb Flinn-Hylton of Taylorville, Robert (Shelbie Durbin) Hylton of Morrisonville, and Benjamin (Alexa) Hylton of Forks, WA; grandson, Lane Hylton; siblings, Michael (Kathy) Hylton of FL, Pamela Brinkley of Auburn, Matthew Hylton of Springfield, Greg (Robin) Hylton of McLeansboro, Rebecca (John) Wilson of Springfield, and Amy (Michael) Hayer of Springfield; sister-in-law, Jennifer Hylton of Springfield; brothers-in-law, Rich (Lorrie) Estabrook of Scottsdale, AZ, and Ron (Angie) Estabrook of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only ten guests at a time will be allowed to visit with the family.
Mark will be cremated following the visitation, and a private family memorial ceremony will be held, followed by inurnment at Morrisonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.
Morrisonville, IL—Mark Edward Hylton, 62, of Morrisonville, passed away peacefully at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born April 29, 1958 in Springfield, the son of David Francis and Phyllis Elaine (Pfoff) Hylton. He graduated from Springfield Southeast High School in 1977, and went on to work for Pro Strip, in Springfield, for over 40 years, and serving as owner/operator for the past 3 years. He married Robyn Estabrook on September 23, 1995 at Lincoln Park in Springfield. Mark's passion was woodworking, and repairing furniture, but he loved throwing horseshoes. He was a 3-Time State Horseshoe Champion, and the 2003 NHPA World Horseshoe Throwing Champion. Most of all, Mark enjoyed his time spent with his boys. He was a former volunteer of the Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stephen and Andy Hylton; brother-in-law, Bill Brinkley; sisters-in-law, Sherie and Connie Hylton; and niece, Jamie Corpstein.
Mark is survived by his wife, Robyn Hylton of Morrisonville; sons, Caleb Flinn-Hylton of Taylorville, Robert (Shelbie Durbin) Hylton of Morrisonville, and Benjamin (Alexa) Hylton of Forks, WA; grandson, Lane Hylton; siblings, Michael (Kathy) Hylton of FL, Pamela Brinkley of Auburn, Matthew Hylton of Springfield, Greg (Robin) Hylton of McLeansboro, Rebecca (John) Wilson of Springfield, and Amy (Michael) Hayer of Springfield; sister-in-law, Jennifer Hylton of Springfield; brothers-in-law, Rich (Lorrie) Estabrook of Scottsdale, AZ, and Ron (Angie) Estabrook of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only ten guests at a time will be allowed to visit with the family.
Mark will be cremated following the visitation, and a private family memorial ceremony will be held, followed by inurnment at Morrisonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.