Mark Jameson 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark Jameson, 62, of Springfield, was born on December 11, 1957 and God took him home on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Funeral Ceremony and Visitation: 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield with Donald Hunt, officiating. A visitation will follow until 6:00 p.m.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019