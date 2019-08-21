|
|
Mark Q. Powers 1968 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark Q Powers, 51, died Friday, August 16th, at St. Johns Hospital.
Mark was born 01/03/1968 to John Powers and Delores Powers. Mark married Lisa Hamrick on 12/31/1987 and they had three amazing children together, Wesley, Patrick, and Shelby.
Mark attended Rochester High School and retired from Laborers Local 477. He also went to Real Life Church in Springfield.
Mark loved to be on the river, cooking, working on hot rods, and going to his sons sporting events. People, who were closest to Mark, remember a man with a "heart of gold" who loved his family dearly.
Mark will be missed.
Mark is survived by his two sons, Wesley Powers and Patrick Powers, two grandsons, Ryett Powers and Luke Worth, siblings John Powers, Levi Powers, Vickie Landholt, and Charlene Walsh, Mother, Delores Powers, and many other friends and family.
Mark was preceded in death by is Daughter, Shelby Powers and Father, John Powers.
Mark's cremated remains will be spread in the Sangamon River.
Celebration of life will be on Sunday October 13th; call Wesley Powers for details (217) 416-3495
Memorial Fundraiser to be announced.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019