|
|
Mark R. Atwood 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark R. Atwood, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 4, 1949 to Paul B. and Muriel Leah Kerry Atwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Aleasa Dawn Atwood.
Mark was a former owner of the Cracked Crock Tavern, and for thirty years, he was a master carpenter responsible for many building projects in Springfield as well as across the United States. He was an avid lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Atwood of Charleston, SC; six brothers; two sisters; two brother-in-laws; two sister-in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will be hosting a private Celebration of Mark's Life.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPARC in memory of his daughter, Aleasa.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019