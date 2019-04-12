Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Atwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark R. Atwood


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark R. Atwood Obituary
Mark R. Atwood 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark R. Atwood, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 4, 1949 to Paul B. and Muriel Leah Kerry Atwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Aleasa Dawn Atwood.
Mark was a former owner of the Cracked Crock Tavern, and for thirty years, he was a master carpenter responsible for many building projects in Springfield as well as across the United States. He was an avid lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Atwood of Charleston, SC; six brothers; two sisters; two brother-in-laws; two sister-in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will be hosting a private Celebration of Mark's Life.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPARC in memory of his daughter, Aleasa.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.