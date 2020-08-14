Mark R. Miller 1955 - 2020
Tallula, IL—Mark Robert Miller, 65, of Tallula, Illinois, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. Mark was born Feb. 10, 1955, at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, the son of Robert J. and Betty I. Ridgeway Miller. He married Christine Ann Dyer Jan. 31, 2004, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Miller and a daughter, Tammy M. Roth, in 1997.
Mark was raised Catholic, attending St. Cabrini Catholic Church. He later became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, now Northside Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee. Mark was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the HHC 2/503rd Infantry/101st Airborne. He worked as a stationary engineer at the Franklin Life Insurance Co. /AIG building and with the state of Illinois' Central Management Services at the Illinois State Police Central Headquarters for 33 years.
Mark was a member of the Night Crawlers Motorcycle Club and the Capital Cruisers Motorcycle Club. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399. Mark also served on the Sangamon County Rescue Squad.
Mark is survived by his wife, Chris, of Tallula; three daughters, Christene L. Stout, of Rolla, Missouri, Trinity N. Agans and Sarah A. (husband, Nathan) Hervey, both of Springfield; three sons, Justin D. (wife, Michelle) Rankin of Richlands, North Carolina, Dave L. (wife, Brandi Kristen) Shaw of Chatham and Robert L. Miller of Springfield; his father Robert Miller of Oakford; three sisters, Anita (husband, John) Schornagel of Carlinville, Pam A. (husband, Steve) Burke of Rochester and Theresa (husband, Ramiro) Martinez of Zeeland, Michigan; one brother, Mike A. Miller, of Petersburg; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark's family will meet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Rock Creek Presbyterian Church, 16945 Rock Creek Ave., Tallula, IL 62688. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and observing social distancing. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield with the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sangamon County Rescue Squad, 2801 N. Fifth St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Mark Miller. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com
