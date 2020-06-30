Mark T. Reynolds
1961 - 2020
Mark T. Reynolds 1961 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Mark Thomas Reynolds, 58, of Chatham, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on August 16, 1961 in Alton, Illinois to Robert F. and Mary Ellen Reynolds. Mark married Jill Bandy on June 27, 1981 in Carrollton, Illinois and she survives.
Mark is survived by two sons: Adam (partner Dan Fenton) Reynolds of Carlinville and Shane (partner Lizzy Fedorek) Reynolds of Brooklyn, New York, his mother Mary Ellen Reynolds of Carrollton, one brother Steve Reynolds of Dayton, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Mark enjoyed a long and successful career in the aviation industry owning and operating M.T. Reynolds and Associates Aircraft Consulting taking him all over the world certifying aircraft. One of Mark's favorite past times was flying as well as hunting, fishing and traveling but above all he cherished the time he had with his family and friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #158 and the Chatham Jaycees.
A memorial gathering will be held on Mark's birthday August 16, 2020 at the TRN Club, 25 Lakewood Drive, Chatham, Illinois 62629, from 12:00pm-3:00pm with Dave Littrell performing live. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation, make checks to: IECCC, or to the Chatham Jaycees and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 03:00 PM
TRN Club
Funeral services provided by
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Prayers to Adam and his family during this time. My sincerest condolences.
Katy Vincent
Friend
June 28, 2020
He was an outstanding human being. He will be greatly missed.
Mary Bennett
Friend
