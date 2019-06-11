Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Markies Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Markies Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Markies Lamont Jones Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Markies Lamont Jones Sr. Obituary
Markies Lamont Jones Sr. 1983 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Markies Lamont Jones Sr., 35, departed this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Springfield, IL. He was born on September 11, 1983 in Springfield, IL, the son of Joanne Newman and Nathan Lamont Jones.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Temple Church Of God in Christ, 2401 East Ash Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
Assistant Pastor Elder Daryl G. Morrison M.B.A officiating.
Visitation will be 9:00am-10:00am. Service will be 10:00am-11:00am.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now