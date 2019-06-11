|
Markies Lamont Jones Sr. 1983 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Markies Lamont Jones Sr., 35, departed this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Springfield, IL. He was born on September 11, 1983 in Springfield, IL, the son of Joanne Newman and Nathan Lamont Jones.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Temple Church Of God in Christ, 2401 East Ash Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
Assistant Pastor Elder Daryl G. Morrison M.B.A officiating.
Visitation will be 9:00am-10:00am. Service will be 10:00am-11:00am.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019