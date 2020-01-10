Home

1931 - 2020
Marlene Averse Obituary
Marlene Averse 1931 - 2020
Washington, IL—Marlene Averse, 88, of Washington, IL, died at 8:13 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home.
Born on May 7, 1931 in Springfield, IL to Lawrence and Mae Young Beattie, she married Bernard D. Averse on June 25, 1949 in Springfield. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Bernice, Bill, Lorraine, Norma, and Reba and her step-mother, Vernetta.
Surviving are 1 daughter Deana (Mike) Bradley of East Peoria, siblings; Connie Beattie, Donna (Joe) Steininger, Jim (Nora) Beattie, Joe (David Brice) Beattie, and several nieces and nephews.
Marlene was a fun loving person who enjoyed painting, gardening and reading. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank Morningside of Washington and Vitas Hospice for all of their care, love and compassion.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marlene's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
