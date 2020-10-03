1/1
Marless Brunner
1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marless Brunner, 77, of Springfield, died at 8:55 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born September 12, 1943 in Springfield, to Martin and Esther (Taylor) Woerly. She married John E. Brunner on November 24, 1962 and he survives.
Also surviving are four children, Martin (Sherri) Brunner and their children, Nathan, Mikaila and Alyssa; Edward (Valerie) Brunner and their children Benjamin and Anna; Thomas (Amy) Brunner and their children, James, Elisabeth, Laura, Josephine and Clara; and Patricia (Mark) Forestier and their children, Adam and Katelyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Marless was a homemaker and was a member of St. Agnes Church. She enjoyed cross-stitch and was a former member of the Springfield Ceramic and Craft Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation: 10:00–11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smile Train.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
