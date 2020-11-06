Reverend Marlin C. Taylor, Jr. 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Reverend Marlin C. Taylor, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Ft. Meade, MD on April 1, 1956, to Marlin C. and Betty (Furbee) Taylor. He married Mary Lu Terry in 1991 in Springfield.
Marlin served in the US Army for 20 years and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 24 years. In 2012, Marlin gave his life to Christ and became an ordained minister and served the Lord for the last eight years of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lu Taylor; sons, Russell R. Moore, Jr. and Andrew T. Moore, Sr.; daughters, Carla A. Tinsley and Kassandra Wilkin; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Taylor, Robert Taylor and Terry Taylor; sister, Mary C. Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home and will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/icv9IDD-8wA
Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.