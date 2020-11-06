1/1
Reverend Marlin C. Taylor Jr.
1956 - 2020
Reverend Marlin C. Taylor, Jr. 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Reverend Marlin C. Taylor, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Ft. Meade, MD on April 1, 1956, to Marlin C. and Betty (Furbee) Taylor. He married Mary Lu Terry in 1991 in Springfield.
Marlin served in the US Army for 20 years and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 24 years. In 2012, Marlin gave his life to Christ and became an ordained minister and served the Lord for the last eight years of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lu Taylor; sons, Russell R. Moore, Jr. and Andrew T. Moore, Sr.; daughters, Carla A. Tinsley and Kassandra Wilkin; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Taylor, Robert Taylor and Terry Taylor; sister, Mary C. Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home and will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/icv9IDD-8wA Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
NOV
12
Service
10:30 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
Uncle Bunny was a great man and he will be missed. Say hi to Larry and your sister Karen for me.
Ian Cole
Family
November 5, 2020
You will be missed
Nicole ( Kelly ) Taylor
Family
November 5, 2020
Not only were you my big brother but you were my mentor my comrade the one person l knew l had in my corner. God be with you. Say hi to mom , dad , Bobby and Karen for me . Love ya Big Brother.
Sergeant Terry Taylor
Brother
November 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Taylor
Sister
November 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tina Carpenter
Friend
