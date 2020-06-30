Marsha Ellen Strumpher
Springfield, IL - Marsha Ellen Strumpher, 54, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Friday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.