Marsha Ellen Strumpher 1966 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marsha Ellen Strumpher, 54, of Springfield, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. She was born on February 22, 1966 in Springfield, IL. Marsha married Dana L. Strumpher on August 29, 1990 and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Desiree Strumpher of Springfield; one son, Chad Strumpher of Farmington, MO; one granddaughter, Bella Strumpher; mother, Patricia Dennison and one sister, Deborah McCarty-Martin, all of Springfield; three brothers, Steven (Jeanne "Poo") Dennison and Michael Dennison, both of Springfield, and Jeffrey (Greg) Dennison of Troy, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Chester and Margaret VanGeison.
Marsha was an assembly-line welder at Bunn-o-Matic. She was a member of Troop 47.5 and enjoyed vacationing on cruises with her best friends. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and St. Louis Blues hockey fan.
Visitation: 3 – 6 pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 3 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Jim Feagans officiating.
Burial will follow at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee, IL.
CDC Protocol will be followed for all services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Research.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com