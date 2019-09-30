|
Marshall Don Spaulding Jr. 1934 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—Marshall Don Spaulding Jr., 85, of Williamsville, passed away on September 27, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on February 15, 1934 in Butts County, Georgia to Marshall Don Spaulding Sr. and Julia Ethel McClendon. Don married Alice Dorothy Strickland in Fort Stewart, Georgia 60 years ago.
Don is survived by his loving wife Alice and their four children: Douglas Spaulding, Leigh (Brian) Skamra, Russell (Dorothy) Spaulding and Scott (Dee Dee) Spaulding, seven grandchildren: Samantha, Zach, Savannah, Laurie, Julia, Brendon and Carter, and two great-grandchildren: Wesley and Gracelyn. He is also survived by his sister Sandra (Neal) Nunnally and their three children Jamie, Tracie, and Ryan, and seven grandchildren.
Don was a US Marine and served in Korea, Japan and Okinawa. He retired from the Illinois State Police after 23 years of service. Don was a member of Tyrian Lodge #333 AF & AM, ANSAR Shrine, Ansar Arab Patrol, and the Royal Order of Jesters Springfield Court #20. He enjoyed karate, long distance running, reading, watching sports and playing poker.
A masonic service conducted by Tyrian Lodge #333 AF & AM will be held at 11:00am on October 3, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the Animal Protective League and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019