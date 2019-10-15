|
|
Martha J. Madlinger 1923 - 2019
St. Charles, IL—Martha J. Madlinger, 95, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Martha was born on December 23, 1923, in Pontiac, IL, to Harold and Martha Shane. She married Robert Madlinger on February 16, 1946. They were married for 59 years. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2005. Martha was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Don Shane; and sisters, Ellen Schultz and Harriet Wiley.
Martha worked for the Internal Revenue Service and later worked in Payroll and Human Resources at Myers Brothers. She also volunteered at Memorial Medical Center, Lincoln Library, and the Athens Library She also gave tours of the Old State Capitol. Martha was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, Red Hat Society, and a book club. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking and baking, walking, shopping, winters in Florida, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her sister, Helen Shane, and her brother, Robert Shane. She is also survived by two sons, Steve (Cathy) and Kent (Lisa) Madlinger; three granddaughters, Laura (Matt) Lewis, and Colleen and Caitlin Madlinger; and three great-granddaughters, Rebecca, Christine, and Teresa Lewis.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Laurel United Methodist Church on Monday, October 21, 2019. A funeral ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling and Rev. Don Shane, officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Municipal Library, 410 E. Hargrave St., Athens, IL 62613.
The family of Martha J. Madlinger is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019