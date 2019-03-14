|
|
Martha Jane Brown 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Martha Jane Brown 82, departed this life on March 9, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born October 26, 1936 in La Belle, MO, to Stanley and Julia Hawkins. She married Warren Eugene Brown December 9, 1956.
She was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for over 30 years retiring in 1999.
She was preceded in death by; her husband; Warren Brown, parents; Stanley and Julia Hawkins, and two brothers; Paul and Thomas Hawkins.
She is survived by; one sister; Harriet Brown of Springfield, IL, two children; Terry (Sandra) Brown of Indianapolis, IN and Elaine Johnson of Springfield, IL, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Dr. William D. Rosser Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am
Interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019