Martha L. Lee 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Martha L. Lee, 88, of Springfield, passed away on June 14, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born on November 20, 1931 in Avon, Illinois to Leroy Foster and Margaret Josephine Richter. Martha married Ralph Lee on June 22, 1952 in Avon, Illinois and he preceded her in death on December 30, 1989.
Mrs. Lee is survived by two children: Christopher (Deb) Lee and Becky House both of Springfield, three grandchildren: Christopher (Nicole) House, Craig House and David Lee, one great-grandchild Chase House and one sister Shirley Riley. She was preceded in death by one brother Howard Foster.
Martha was a cafeteria manager for Springfield School District 186. She enjoyed custom needlework, bowling and reading Danielle Steel books. She was a member of the "Young At Heart" group at iWorship Center and a member of Destiny Church. Martha ran the breakfast bar at the Days Inn for several years.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday June 19, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm Thursday June 18, at Bisch West. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Springfield, IL—Martha L. Lee, 88, of Springfield, passed away on June 14, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born on November 20, 1931 in Avon, Illinois to Leroy Foster and Margaret Josephine Richter. Martha married Ralph Lee on June 22, 1952 in Avon, Illinois and he preceded her in death on December 30, 1989.
Mrs. Lee is survived by two children: Christopher (Deb) Lee and Becky House both of Springfield, three grandchildren: Christopher (Nicole) House, Craig House and David Lee, one great-grandchild Chase House and one sister Shirley Riley. She was preceded in death by one brother Howard Foster.
Martha was a cafeteria manager for Springfield School District 186. She enjoyed custom needlework, bowling and reading Danielle Steel books. She was a member of the "Young At Heart" group at iWorship Center and a member of Destiny Church. Martha ran the breakfast bar at the Days Inn for several years.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday June 19, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm Thursday June 18, at Bisch West. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.