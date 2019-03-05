|
|
Martha M. Harbour 1926 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Sherman, IL-Martha M. Harbour, 92, of Sherman, very peacefully passed away at her home, Sunday March 3, 2019 at 7:25 am.
She was born in Williamsville, IL, May 8, 1926 the daughter of Leslie and Helen (Mills) Butler. She married Irl D. Harbour in Chatham, IL February 9, 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her son, Irl D. Harbour Jr. in 2001, and six siblings, Robert, Betty, John, Kenny, Donald and Belle.
Martha retired from Springfield School District 186 where she served as a secretary for over 20 years. She was a 60 year member of Elliott Ave. Baptist Church and 30 years member of the DAR, William Penny Chapter. She enjoyed being a member of the Mermaid Chapter of the Red Hat Society and attending water aerobics at Lewis Memorial Christian Village til she was 91.
She was loved by everyone who knew her and adored her grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Janis (John) Oaks of Sherman, daughter-in-law Jane Lawhead, her grandchildren, Kevin (Heather) and Danny Harbour, Becky (Kipp) Batty, Brian (Angelique) and Billy (Angela) Oaks, her great grandchildren, Kolton, Dylan and Titus Batty, and Avery and Sage Oaks, her three brothers; Richard, Gerald and Ronald Butler and her sister, Carol (Jim) Klaus.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Bisch and Son Crematory.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:15 am at Elliott Ave. Baptist Church 501 W. Elliott, Springfield, IL 62702. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 am at the church with Rev's Cana Roth and Fred Oaks officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Elliott Ave. Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019