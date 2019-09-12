|
|
Martha M. Muir 1926 - 2019
Punta Gorda, FL—Martha M. Muir, 93, of Springfield, Illinois, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Martha was born in Springfield, Illinois on February 6, 1926, the daughter of William Anthony Donelan and Ruth Helen (Dressendoerfer) Donelan. She married Malcolm (Mack) M. Muir on July 10, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1995.
She was also preceded in death by her seven brothers, Charles, Raymond, Robert, Roy, Walter, Thomas, and Earl and three sisters, Rita Donelan, Marian Yoggerst, and Ruth DeMarco.
Martha attended Saint Agnes Elementary School, Sacred Heart Academy, St. John's School of Nursing and Brown's Business College in Springfield. She held positions in accounting and payroll in State offices: Department of Revenue, State Housing Board, Department of Business and Economic Developments, and culminated her professional career as Performance Auditor for the Auditor General for the State of Illinois.
Martha was an active member of the Catholic Church and attended the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She was also an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary. She touched the lives of many people around her with her love and her strong sense of faith. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren, who were inspired by her determination to achieve seemingly impossible accomplishments in her professional career. After retiring, she learned the art of pressing flowers and made many, especially for family and friends. In 2012, she moved to Florida to live with her daughter.
She is survived by her children, Joanne Hubbard (Dennis) of Punta Gorda, FL, Steven Muir of Champaign, IL, William Muir (Donna) of Punta Gorda, FL, Mary Evelyn Muir of Republic, WA, James Muir of Franklin, IN, and Charles Muir of Pawnee, IL; eight grandchildren, Nathan, James, John, Jennifer, Gwendolyn, Shawn, Ryan, and Scott; and six great-grandchildren, Andrew, James, Dylan, Jonathan, Taylor, and Maxwell.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield with Fr. Dominic Rankin, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mass stipends will be gratefully accepted.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories, and condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019