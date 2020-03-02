|
Martha Stephens 1946 - 2020
Berlin, IL—Martha Stephens, 74, of Berlin, IL, died at 7:42 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her residence.
Martha was born on January 10, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter of William B. and Elizabeth (Fisher) Robertson. She married Kenneth Stephens in 1965, in Berlin, IL.
Martha was very patriotic and dedicated to Berlin Christian Church. She loved her God, her family, and her country.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Betsy (husband, Ted) Camp of Springfield and Marcia (husband, Ray) Harmon of Berlin; sister, Judy Fitch of Springfield; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home— New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin, IL, with Rev. Charles Duggin, officiating.
Burial will follow at Berlin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Home Health, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020