Martin "Marty" T. Fahey 1956 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Martin "Marty" T. Fahey passed away on February 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by close family. He was born on March 5, 1956 to William "Barney" and Patricia Fahey.
He was preceded in death by his father, William "Barney" and his brother Michael. Marty is survived by his children Lindsay Smith and Joel (Grace) Fahey; mother, Patricia; 2 grandchildren; twin sister Marcia (David) Bentley; siblings Patricia Dilley, Bill (Vicki) Fahey, Kathy (Kenny) Nyilas, and Fadra (Tom) Birdsell; and long-term companion Diane Holdreith; as well as many extended family members and beloved friends.
Marty loved the outdoors, traveling and fishing. He enjoyed connecting with his Native American heritage through his travels and readings. Photography was a deep passion and he took pictures wherever he roamed on a multitude of camera types and even shared his love of photography by selling his work at a local art shop. Marty enjoyed car shows and working on his own vehicles. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, in which he was a St. Louis Cardinal's fan. Music moved his soul and he enjoyed attending and dancing at any live concerts and festivals he could with his children and family. He also loved spending any time with his grandchildren, with favorite places being the zoo, Kidzeum, and Washington Park playground.
Visitation services will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon and go until the time of the Catholic memorial service at 2:00pm.
There will be a Celebration of Life that evening starting at 5:30 pm and all family and friends are invited. More information provided at the visitation or by contacting Marty's family.
Memorial donations can be made out to the US National Park Services: www.NationalParks.org/Support.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020