Marvella Howard 1927 - 2019
Shelbyville, IL—Marvella Nadine Howard, 91, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Marvella was born October 21, 1927, in Shelbyville, the daughter of James Lee and Lounica Thompson. Marvella married Ervin Manhart and from that union Marvella's first son, Allan E. Manhart was born. After Ervin's passing, Marvella married Perry Price and from that union Marvella's second son, Kevin Price was born. Marvella then married Kenneth M. Howard who also preceded her in death. Marvella enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals with her loving companion Ray Martz, son Allan and daughter-in-law Wanda. Surviving are sons: Allan E. (Wanda) Manhart of Chatham and Kevin (Eileen) Price of Tennessee; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and loving companion Ray Martz of Shelbyville. Preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters: Cora, Wineta and Oma and brother, Lloyd. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Reverend Rena Whitcher officiating. Burial will take place in Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany. Memorials may be made in Marvella's name to donor's choice. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Marvella's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 17 to June 18, 2019