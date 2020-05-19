|
Marvin Laird 1942 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Marvin Laird, 78, of Chatham, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born January 5, 1942 in Warren County, Illinois to Howard and Lucille (Crocker) Laird. He married Marsha Deheve on April 24, 1965.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha of Chatham; three children, Daniel (Anne) Laird of Longmont, CO, Christopher (Isabelle) Laird of Louisville, CO and Theresa (Curtis) Cunningham of Monona, WI; eight grandchildren, Simon, George, Oscar, Charlotte and Sophie Laird and Allison, Vivian and Frederick Cunningham; two sisters, Donna Knight of St. Claire, MO and Karen Benjamin of Knoxville, IL and one brother, James (Sidney) Laird of Waltonville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Barbara Healy.
Marvin was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Chatham. He was thankful to God that he was born in the greatest country on earth with more freedom and liberty than any other country has ever known.
Marvin was social and engaging and loved talking to people. He had a genuine interest in other people and was good at making them laugh. He was the hardest working person you'd ever meet and he could do anything, much of it self-taught. He was tremendously generous with his time and talents. He liked to discuss politics and loved his country. He liked to travel and experience new things, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He died surrounded by people who loved him. We were so lucky to have Marvin and we will miss him terribly.
Early in adulthood he worked for Dozer Electric and then began a long career as a certified Golf Course Superintendent for more than 27 years at Lincoln Greens and 8 years at Edgewood Country Club.
He was a 50 year member of the National Golf Course Superintendents Association. Marvin served in the Illinois National Guard and was a member of the NRA.
Visitation: 9 – 10:30 am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Jim Isaacson officiating. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Little Flower School.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Simmons Cancer Center and Memorial Home Health for their support.
CDC COVID-19 Protocol will be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020