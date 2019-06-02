|
Mary A. Harris 1942 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary was born in Springfield on February 18, 1942 the daughter of Claude and Ann Marie (Takacs) Goldsberry.
She had a special place in her heart for all animals, but she also enjoyed gardening and crafts. Mary loved her family above all else.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest (Jr.) Harris; daughter, Angel; twin infant sons; step-son, Ernest; grandson, Kenny; and a brother, Jerry.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Cindy Harris and Carmen (husband, Pat) Flynn; son, Tony (significant other, Lori); son-in-law, Kenny Bounds; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, John (wife, Edie), James (wife, Shirley), William (wife, Linda); sister, Ann (husband, Duane) Moreland, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home 530 N. Fifth St. Springfield, IL 62702. Friends may call on the family from 10am till the time of the funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow immediately following the funeral service at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 3 to June 4, 2019