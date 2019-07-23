Home

Mary A. Melton Obituary
Mary A. Melton 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary A. Melton, 86, of Springfield passed away on July 21, 2019 at Villa Health Care Center West. She was born on December 28, 1932 in Iowa City, Iowa to Peter and Loretta Rogers Keating. Mary married Elmer Thomas Melton on January 31, 1953 In Iowa City and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2001.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday July 27, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Drive. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the mass at church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or to Church of the Little Flower and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019
