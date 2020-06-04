Mary A. Stork
Chatham, IL - Mary A. Stork, 100, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.