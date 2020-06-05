Mary A. Stork 1919 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Mary A. Stork, 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, surrounded by her family. Mary lived in Chatham for many years before moving to Eastland Retirement Center in Auburn.
She was one of eleven children of John and Rose (Zapancic) Kulavic. She was born on July 4, 1919, in Springfield, Illinois. She married Leo Joseph Stork of Springfield in 1939 and they had six children. He passed away in 1955, and Mary worked hard to raise her six children. She was very proud of all of them.
Mary was a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham. Throughout her career she worked at Bressmer's, Sears, Prime Rib Rack, and Stork's Catering. She enjoyed watching sports, gardening, playing horseshoes and Bingo, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan for 100 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo, son Mark John, and nine siblings.
Mary is survived by five children: Robert (Donna) Stork, Don (Hazel) Stork, Leo (Carol) Stork, Mary Ann Smith (Carl Compardo), and Judy (Rick) Farley; sister Clara Cottingham; sister-in-law Cecelia Kulavic; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held. Memorials can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or your choice of organization to support.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.