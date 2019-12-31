|
Mary Agnes "Midge" Langfelder 1931 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mary Agnes "Midge" Langfelder, 88, of Springfield, died at 12:53 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Midge was born on January 19, 1931 in Springfield, the daughter of Ritter and Nellie (Manning) Dunham.
She met the love of her life, Oswald "Ossie" Langfelder, while working for Kerasotes Family Theatres. Midge was a passionate artist and in 1948, she attended the College of St. Francis in Lafayette, IN and went on to the Art Institute of Chicago for one year. She married Ossie on June 14, 1952 at St. Joseph's Church in Springfield. Together, they raised 13 children. Forty years later, Midge returned to college and earned her associate's degree in Art from Lincoln Land Community College in 1993. She was a member of the first graduating class from the University of Illinois-Springfield in 1998, earning a bachelor's degree in Visual Arts. With the completion of her degree, she became the first recipient of the UIS Lifelong Learner Award and went on to teach art at St. Agnes from 2001 until 2009.
Midge lived a life of service. She was a dedicated member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, a board member of the YWCA, founding board member of the Mini O' Beirne Crisis Nursery, a member of the Prairie Art Alliance, a strong supporter of Ursuline Academy, the Griffin band, and various other organizations. In addition to her love of art, she enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, being outdoors, carrying on the Dunham family tradition of hosting chili dinners on Saturdays, attending Springfield events, Broadway shows, and baseball. Most importantly, she was a humble and caring person.
Midge is preceded in death by her husband, Ossie, on October 21, 2015; her parents; two sisters, Rita Blasko and Jean Delaney; and three brothers, Johnny, James, and Pete Dunham.
She is survived by her 13 children, Joan (Steve; deceased) Baker, Jamie (Jim) Cour, John (Nancy Bahre), Joseph (Gale), Judy (Dennis) Shackelford, Jim (Billie), Jackie (Al) Yoho, all of Springfield, Jay Paul (Amy) of Bartlett, IL, Janice Davis, Jeannie (Larry) Rockford, and Joshua (Angie) of Springfield, Jacob (John Carrara) of New York, and Julia (Dustin) Frevert of Springfield; 31 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; two sisters, Margaret Lemanski and Judy Ansell, both of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Edith Raven of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Langfelder Family Fund at the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, 205 S. 5th St., Suite 930, Springfield, IL 62701.
The family of Mary Agnes "Midge" Langfelder is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020