Mary Alice Owens 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Alice Owens, 89, of Springfield, passed peacefully at 6:33 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center surrounded by her family.
Mary Alice was born on October 24, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Edward and Arama (Waters) Roche. She married William B. "Bernie" Owens in 1956, in Springfield.
Mary Alice graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She was a member of the St. Louise de Marillac Bridge Club and Springfield Chapter of Right to Life, where she was honored as Mother of the Year. Mary Alice volunteered at the school library and St. Joseph's Home. She was an avid bridge player and loved sewing, cooking, crocheting, and bowling, but mostly spending time with her family. Mary Alice welcomed anyone and everyone any time with a good home cooked meal.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Bernie Owens; and her infant brother, James.
She is survived by her sister, Rita (husband, Jim) Whitaker of Scottsdale, AZ; six children, Patti (husband, Gary) Dial of Franklin, TN, JoAnn (husband, Mike Wilkinson) Owens of Kirkwood, MO, Tommy Owens of Springfield, IL, Bill (wife, Kim) Owens of Springfield, IL, Judy (husband, Tim) Tavernor of Pawnee, IL and Bob (wife, Dawn) Owens of Springfield, IL; fifteen grandchildren, Chris and Mike Dial, Andrea Watson, Joe, Tim and Cindy Lokaitis, Renea Coberly, Jen Blinkinsop, Andrew, Greg, and Gabe Owens, Drew and Josh Tavernor, and Nicolette and Caitlyn Owens; thirteen great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, with Most Reverend Kevin W. Vann, JCD, DD, celebrating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704, Right to Life, Springfield Chapter, 519 N. Bruns Lane Suite 2, Springfield, IL 62702, or Brother James Court, 2508 St. James Road, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020