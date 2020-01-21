Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Mary Phelon
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Mary Alice Phelon


1939 - 2020
Mary Alice Phelon Obituary
Mary Alice Phelon 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Alice Lockhart was born at 10:50 am to Hattie Mae Lockhart and Samuel Lafayette Lockhart on September 25, 1939 in Alton, IL. Mary Alice attended Alton High School and later attended Jackson State University in the nursing program.
Funeral Services Saturday, January 25, 2020 Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Minister Samuel Lockhart Officiating
Visitation:9:00am-10:00am
Service:10:00am-11:00am
Interment
Private
In Lieu of Flowers, send donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
