Mary Ann Cosgrove 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann Cosgrove, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019.
Mary Ann was born Feb. 21, 1939, to Paul Miller and Mary Duffy in Cleveland, Ohio.
Mary Ann spent many years in Cleveland before relocating to Oklahoma City, where she attended McGuinness High School. After graduating from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, IN, Mary Ann moved first to St. Louis, where she worked at Stix, Baer & Fuller; then to Chicago, where she worked in the governor's office; and finally to Washington, D.C., where she met and married Daniel Cosgrove on June 24, 1967.
After raising two daughters (Margaret DePhillips of Lombard, IL, and Maureen Sullivan of Overland Park, KS), Mary Ann went back to school to become a CPA and worked for the University of Illinois' Services for Crippled Children for many years as well as the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.
Mary Ann was a natural nurturer and had a penchant for feeding people—no one left the Cosgroves' house hungry. She loved international travel, new restaurants, classical music, and most of all her husband of 51 years, Dan. She leaves behind, in addition to her sisters, Mary Catherine (Katie) Miller and Mary Elizabeth (Liza) Cowden, four grandchildren: Miranda DePhillips, Miles DePhillips, Daniel Sullivan and Catherine Sullivan, all of whom she loved dearly and enjoyed thoroughly.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, 5515 Security Ln, Suite 1105, Rockville, MD 20852 or Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64145.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019