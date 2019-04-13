|
|
Mary Ann Craycraft 1953 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Mary Ann Craycraft, 65, of Riverton, died at 9:38 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 27, 1953 in Marysville, CA to John and Anna (Burris) Patterson. She married Ronald E. Craycraft on February 2, 1979 and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2009.
She is survived by four daughters, Katherine (Kelly) Getz of Rochester, Kimberly (Neal) Gregory and Ronette (Jeff) Oller, both of Georgia and Nicole (Martin) Pelser of Riverton; one son, Russell Craycraft of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Tony Bartello of Dodge City, KS and Gary (Janet) Patterson of Riverton and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Korey Getz and brother, John Bartello.
She was a member of St. James Church of Riverton. Mary Ann was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She retired from AT&T after 31 years of service.
Visitation: 9 – 11:30 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. James Church in Riverton.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. James Church in Riverton with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be me made to St. James Church in Riverton.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019