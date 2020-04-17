The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Mary Ann (Dodd) Homer

Mary Ann (Dodd) Homer Obituary
Mary Ann (Dodd) Homer 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Ann (Dodd) Homer, 81, formerly of Dawson, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Springfield.
She was born on September 10, 1938, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of William E. Dodd and Helen B. (Banzin) Gestautas. She married Albert T. Homer on July 2, 1983, in Mechanicsburg; he preceded her in death on March 28, 1998.
Mary retired from Springfield Bell Telephone. She liked to bake, especially pies, flowers, travel, gamble, spend time with family, and watching her sons, Rick (Elvis Himselvis) and Randy perform in the theatre. She was a member of the Lithuanian-American Club.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; niece, Jamie Gilmore; special friend, James Homer; grandson, Michael Smith; and step-sons, Albert T. "Butch" Homer Jr. and John Homer.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Richard "Rick" Dunham, Randy Dunham, and Rodney Dunham, all of Springfield, IL; sister, Paula H. Gilmore of Houston, TX; granddaughters, Chloee A. Dunham (fiancé, Mark Harsha) of Montgomery, AL and Darby (husband, A.J.) Brock of Egan, MN; step-daughters, Kathy Smith, Debbie Homer and Christine Homer; niece, Cindy Barnes (husband, Adam) of Houston, TX; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many cousins.
Private graveside ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family of Mary Ann (Dodd) Homer is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
